223 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Soup
Salad
Starters
Entre
Dessert
Drink
Soup
Lobster Bisque Tomyum
$15.00
Truffle Cream Soup
Truffle Cream Soup
$17.00
Prawn Tomyum
$16.00
Tom Kha Gai
$12.00
Salad
Beef Tartare
$22.00
Civeche
$19.00
Sala Salad
$12.00
Starters
Brussel Sprout Garlic
$8.00
Chicken Satay
$12.00
Fry Calamari
$14.00
Steak Bites
$15.00
Mango Tako
$11.00
Pecking Duck Eggroll
$14.00
Entre
Stripe Bass Curry
$28.00
Healthy Salmon Rice
$26.00
Butter Shrimp & Scallop
$27.00
Jao Pra Ya Prawn
$23.00
Kao Soy
$27.00
Basil Wagyu
$22.00
Crab Fried Rice
$24.00
Pineapple Fried Rice
$18.00
Drunken Noodle
$16.00
Pad C Ew
$16.00
Dessert
Mango Rice
$14.00
Drink
Ice Tea
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Fruits Tea
$5.00
Aquapanna
$4.00
S Pellegrino
$6.00
Thai Tea
$6.00
Thai Coffee
$6.00
SALA Location and Hours
(281) 974-2987
223 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
