SALA
Salad
Starters
Entre
- Striped Bass Curry$28.00
Tender 8 oz fillets of striped bass, simmered in a Panang curry sauce with creamy coconut milk and a touch of cream. Served with cooked quinoa and grilled okra.
- Healthy Salmon Rice$26.00
- Butter Shrimp & Scallop$27.00
Squid-ink spaghetti delicately cooked with butter and garlic, subtly enhanced by the sweetness of Thai chili paste. Paired with impeccably seared shrimp and scallops
- Jao Pra Ya Prawn$23.00
- Kao Soy$27.00
5 hours braised short ribs with fresh egg pasta pair with crisp rice noodle in Northern Thai style curry soup
- Basil Wagyu$22.00
- Crab Fried Rice$24.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
- Drunken Noodle$16.00
- Pad C Ew$16.00
Dessert
SALA Location and Hours
(281) 974-2987
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM