SALA
Appetizer
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly Coated Whole Soft Shell Crab served with our chef Mango Sauce & Creamy Seafood Sauce$15.00
Eggroll
Vegetable Egg Roll pair with Sweet and Sour sauce.$8.00
Pecking Duck Eggroll
Crispy Duck Meat Eggroll pair with Plum Sauce.$12.00
Brussel Sprout Garlic
Stir-fried Brussels sprouts with garlic, enhanced with our special brown sauces.$8.00
Chicken Puff
Puff Pastries filled with Chicken curry, potatoes, carrots, and onions.$12.00
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari rings lightly battered served with our unique SALA-caesar like sauce and sweet chili sauce.$13.00
Fish Cake
Traditional Thai Fish Cake served with Cucumber Relish and Sweet Chili sauce.$10.00
Satay Chicken
Chicken skewers enhanced with a flavorful brine and grill for a perfect char. Served alongside our signature peanut sauce, accompanied by pickled cucumber and chili in cucumber relish sauce$12.00
Fish Sticks
Slender cuts of Striped Bass delivering a delightful crunch pair with mild thai-chili lime sauce, and Sweet Fish Sauce.$13.00
Tofu Tempura$10.00
Truffle Califlower
Crispy Lightly Battered Cauliflower Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce$10.00
Hoy Jor
Golden Crispy Crabmeat Wrapped in Tofu Skin Served With Plum Sauce$15.00
SALA Wings$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Chive Cake
A traditional Thai street food favorite, these crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside chive cakes are made with freshly chopped chives mixed into a savory rice flour batter, then pan-fried to golden perfection. The cakes are served with a tangy and slightly sweet soy-based dipping sauce that perfectly balances the flavor. The contrast of textures—crispy edges and a soft, chewy center—makes this dish an irresistible appetizer or snack.$10.00
Soup
Beef Stew$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Soup
Housemade vegetable broth base and fresh ginger for a gentle spice. Served with tofu, carrots, cauliflower, gailan, mushrooms, and snap peas, it's packed with healthy vegetables, perfect for warming up on a cold day.$9.00
Tom Yum
A zesty, aromatic soup crafted with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, enriched with savory onions and mushrooms. Also, a burst of freshness to balance the subtle heat from the sweet chili paste.$10.00
Tom Kha
Creamy aromatic soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, enriched with mushrooms and onions. Each serving is sprinkled with fresh cilantro and green onions.$10.00
Lobster Bisque Tomyum
Lobster Bisque Tomyum is a unique soup that combines the smooth taste of lobster bisque with the spicy and sour flavors of Thai Tomyum. This soup features tender lobster in a creamy broth seasoned with lemongrass and lime. It's a perfect choice for anyone looking to try something new and exciting.$16.00
Salad
Yum Woonsen
Thai Style Salad with glass noodles mixed with minced chicken, shrimp, celery, Tomato, and Chili Lime Dressing.$18.00
Steak Namtok
Thai Style Grilled Marinated Beef Salad Mix With Chili, Rice Powder, Garlic, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro in Lime Juice Dressing Sauce.$19.00
Chicken Wrap$14.00
House Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce mix with ground crunchy croutons, savory grind pork rinds, and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, all complemented by our SALA Caesar-like sauce.$10.00
Larb Chicken
Thai Style Minced Chicken Salad with Chili, Rice Powder, Lime Juice, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro & Mints Served With Side Of Cucumber.$15.00
SoftShell Crab Papaya Salad$19.00
Larb Duck$22.00
Salmon Crudo
Thai Style Salad with Fresh Salmon mix with Thai Chili, Lime Juice Dressing Over Avocado.$15.00
Nam Kao Tod$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood
Striped Bass Curry$25.00
Seabass Panang
Grilled Seabass with Bell Pepper, Asparagus, Lime Leaves, Brown Rice, & Panang Curry$34.00
Salmon Rice Bowl
Pan Seared Salmon with Stir-fry brownrice, snap peas, beansprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & egg$25.00
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo Crab fried rice with eggs, rice, & side cucumber & lime$24.00
Jao Pra Ya Lobster
River Prawn with Stirfry ginger sauce glass noodle with 3 shrimps and seafood sauce$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Firer Squid
16oz grilled squid served with sweet chill lime sauce$17.00
Royal Fish
Deep fried whole stripebass servred with lettuce wrap, chilli peanut sauce, and royal fish sauce$29.00
Butter Garlic Shrimp & Scallop
squid ink spagetti with house chilli sauce topped with seared shrimp & scallop$27.00
Blacken Strip Bass Pasta
Squid ink green curry basil sauce with onions, bell pepper, and Pan-seared striped bass fillet$27.00
Salmon Curry Bowl$27.00
Meat/Poultry
Tiger Cry Steak
16oz Grilled Ribeye Steak with Tamarind Sauce$35.00
Steak Basil
Basil Stir fry Ribeye Steak with Jasmine Rice$26.00
Duck Curry
Duck Breast served on Red Curry with Jasmine Rice$26.00
Kao Soy
Braised Beef Short Ribs with Fresh Pasta in Thai Northern Style Noodle Soup$25.00
Lamb Musman
Half Grilled Lamb Racked Covered in Ground Pistachio on Musman Sauce$32.00
Duck Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle Soup Topped with Duck Meat$23.00OUT OF STOCK
Steak & Curry$26.00
Stir Fry
Basil Eggplant$16.00
Cashew Nuts
Thai Sweet Chili Paste stir fry with cashew nut, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, and carrot with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$17.00
Pad Kra Pow
Thai Basil - Thai Chili and garlic stir fry with basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snap peas, and house brown sauce with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
Prik King
Red curry paste and chili paste stir fry with kaffir leaves, bell pepper, and snap peas with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
Veggie Lover
Snap Peas, Carrot, Cauliflower, Gailan, Mushroom, onion, and bell pepper stir fry with house brown sauce with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00