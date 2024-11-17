SALA
Soup
- Tom Kha
Creamy aromatic soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, enriched with mushrooms and onions. Each serving is sprinkled with fresh cilantro and green onions.$10.00
- Tom Yum
A zesty, aromatic soup crafted with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, enriched with savory onions and mushrooms. Also, a burst of freshness to balance the subtle heat from the sweet chili paste.$10.00
- Ginger Soup
Housemade vegetable broth base and fresh ginger for a gentle spice. Served with tofu, carrots, cauliflower, gailan, mushrooms, and snap peas, it's packed with healthy vegetables, perfect for warming up on a cold day.$9.00
Salad
- Sala Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce mix with ground crunchy croutons, savory grind pork rinds, and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, all complemented by our SALA Caesar-like sauce.$9.00
- Yum Woonsen
Thai Style Salad with glass noodles mixed with minced chicken, shrimp, celery, Tomato, and Chili Lime Dressing.$17.00
- Yum Salmon
Thai Style Salad with Fresh Salmon mix with Thai Chili, Lime Juice Dressing Over Avocado.$16.00
- Larb Gai
Thai Style Minced Chicken Salad with Chili, Rice Powder, Lime Juice, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro & Mints Served With Side Of Cucumber.$15.00
- Lon Crab$24.00
Starters
- Eggroll
Vegetable Egg Roll pair with Sweet and Sour sauce.$8.00
- Pecking Duck Eggroll
Crispy Duck Meat Eggroll pair with Plum Sauce.$12.00
- Brussel Sprout Garlic
Stir-fried Brussels sprouts with garlic, enhanced with our special brown sauces.$8.00
- Satay Chicken
Chicken skewers enhanced with a flavorful brine and grill for a perfect char. Served alongside our signature peanut sauce, accompanied by pickled cucumber and chili in cucumber relish sauce$9.00
- Calamari
Tender calamari rings lightly battered served with our unique SALA-caesar like sauce and sweet chili sauce.$13.00
- Chicken Wraps
Stir-fry ground chicken with ginger, cashew nut, and house brown sauce paired with Lettuce.$14.00
- Fish Sticks
Slender cuts of Striped Bass delivering a delightful crunch pair with mild thai-chili lime sauce, and Sweet Fish Sauce.$13.00
- Chicken Puff
Puff Pastries filled with Chicken curry, potatoes, carrots, and onions.$10.00
- Soft Shell Crab
Lightly Coated Whole Soft Shell Crab served with our chef Mango Sauce$15.00
- Truffle Califlower
Crispy Lightly Battered Cauliflower Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce$10.00
- Fish Cake
Traditional Thai Fish Cake served with Cucumber Relish and Sweet Chili sauce.$10.00
- Hoy Jor
Golden Crispy Crabmeat Wrapped in Tofu Skin Served With Plum Sauce$15.00
Main
- Green Curry
Green Curry Paste in Coconut Milk base with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper & Snap peas served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Red Curry
Red Curry Paste with Coconut Milk base with Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Thai Eggplant & Snap peas served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Yellow Curry
Yellow Curry Paste in Coconut Milk base with Sweet Potato, Carrot & Onion served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Veggie Lover
Snap Peas, Carrot, Cauliflower, Gailan, Mushroom, onion, and bell pepper stir fry with house brown sauce with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Eggplant Basil$16.00
- Cashew Nuts
Thai Sweet Chili Paste stir fry with cashew nut, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, and carrot with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$17.00
- Thai Basil
Thai Basil - Thai Chili and garlic stir fry with basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snap peas, and house brown sauce with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Prik King
Red curry paste and chili paste stir fry with kaffir leaves, bell pepper, and snap peas with your choice of protein served with Jasmine Rice.$16.00
- Basil Fried Rice
Stir-Fry Rice with egg, pepper, onion, and basils with our house brown sauce.$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice - Stir-fry rice with egg and curry powder. It's packed with sweet pineapple chunks, carrots, peas, plump raisins, and crunchy cashew nuts.$18.00
- Padthai
Thai noodle dish, stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts and green onions. Tossed in a tangy tamarind sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.$16.00
- Pad C Ew
Stir Fry Flat Noodle With Gailan, Egg Battered, Pepper, and slightly sweet Brown Sauce.$16.00
- Drunken Noodle
Stir Fry Flat noodles with fresh basil, onions, and bell peppers with house brown sauce.$16.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice is a flavorful dish where jasmine rice is stir-fried with eggs, green onions, We've taken it up a notch by adding succulent Jumbo Lump crab meat, making every bite a mouthwatering treat. Drizzled with our special house brown sauce, it's a blend of savory goodness that you won't be able to resist.$24.00
- Butter Shrimp & Scallop
Squid-ink spaghetti delicately cooked with butter and garlic, subtly enhanced by the sweetness of Thai chili paste. Paired with seared shrimp and scallops.$27.00
- Kao Soy
5 hours braised short ribs with fresh egg pasta pair with crisp rice noodle in Northern Thai style curry soup$25.00
- Striped Bass Curry
Tender 8 oz fillets of striped bass, simmered in a Panang curry sauce with creamy coconut milk and a touch of cream. Served with cooked quinoa and grilled okra.$25.00
- Seabass Curry
(GF) 8oz Hand Trimmed Seabass, Bell Pepper, Lime Leaves, Asparagus & Crispy Noodle$34.00
- Salmon Rice Bowl
A delicious and nutritious dish featuring seared 7 oz salmon filet topped with creamy avocado slices. It's served alongside brown rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and egg. Packed with healthy proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and lots of vitamins from the veggies, it's a tasty way to get your essential nutrients in one satisfying meal.$25.00
- Healthy Rice Bowl
Brown rice stir-fried with snap peas, cauliflowers, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, egg, and our house brown sauce. Topped with Avocado (no egg with request)$19.00
- Tiger Cry
Grilled House Marinade 12 oz Ribeye served with Thai-Style Tamarind Sauce.$35.00
- Duck Curry
Pan Seared Tender Duck Breast in Red Curry Sauce with tomato, pineapple, bell pepper, and basil served with Jasmine Rice.$26.00