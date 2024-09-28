SALA
Salad
- SALA Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce mix with ground crunchy croutons, savory grind pork rinds, and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, all complemented by our SALA Caesar-like sauce.$10.95
- Larb Gaai
Thai Style Minced Chicken Salad with Chili, Rice Powder, Lime Juice, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro & Mints Served With Side Of Cucumber$15.95
- Yum Woonsen
Thai Style Salad With Glass Noodles, Shrimp, Scallop, Squids, Tomato, Celery In Chili Lime Dressing.$17.95
- Steak Namtok
Grilled Filet Mignon Steak (6oz) Top With Thai Herbs & Chili Lime Dressing$20.95
Starters
Main
- Tiger Cry$39.00
- Striped Bass Curry
Tender 8 oz fillets of striped bass, simmered in a Panang curry sauce with creamy coconut milk and a touch of cream. Served with cooked quinoa and grilled okra.$27.00
- Salmon Rice Bowl$25.00
- Butter Shrimp & Scallop
Squid-ink spaghetti delicately cooked with butter and garlic, subtly enhanced by the sweetness of Thai chili paste. Paired with impeccably seared shrimp and scallops$27.00
- Kao Soy
5 hours braised short ribs with fresh egg pasta pair with crisp rice noodle in Northern Thai style curry soup$26.00
- Duck Curry$26.00
- Crab Fried Rice$24.00
- Healthy Rice Bowl
Brown rice stir-fried with snap pea, cauliflowers, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, egg, tofu & our house brown sauce. Topped with Avocado (no egg with request)$19.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
- Basil Fried Rice$16.00
- Drunken Noodle$16.00
- Pad C Ew$16.00
- Thai Basil
Spicy Thai stir-fry dish that's made with a choice of protein, holy basil, and other vegetables. (Eggs are available upon adding & currently out of mined protein choices)$16.00
- Cashew Nuts$17.00
- Veggie Lover$16.00
- Prik King$16.00
- Yellow Curry$16.00
- Green Curry$16.00
- Pad Thai$16.00