SALA
Soup
- Lobster Bisque Tomyum
Lobster Bisque Tomyum is a unique soup that combines the smooth taste of lobster bisque with the spicy and sour flavors of Thai Tomyum. This soup features tender lobster in a creamy broth seasoned with lemongrass and lime. It's a perfect choice for anyone looking to try something new and exciting.$15.00
- Truffle Cream Soup
A refined blend of champignon mushroom cream soup, elegantly infused with aromatic lemongrass, kaffir leaves, and galangal. This combination enhances the soup with a unique and enticing aroma. Topped with delicate slices of truffle, each spoonful delivers a luxurious taste experience.Perfect for those who appreciate a gourmet touch in their cuisine.$14.00
- Prawn Tomyum$16.00
- Tom Kha$10.00
- Tom Yum$10.00
- Ginger Soup$9.00
Salad
Starters
- Brussel Sprout Garlic$8.00
- Chicken Satay
Chicken skewers enhanced with a flavorful brine and grill for a perfect char. Served alongside our signature peanut sauce, accompanied by pickled cucumber and chili in cucumber relish sauce$9.00
- Fried Calamari$13.00
- Pecking Duck Eggroll$12.00
- Chicken Wraps$14.00
- Fish Sticks$13.00
- Chicken Puff$10.00
- Eggroll$8.00
- Piri Piri Chicken$15.00
Main
- Striped Bass Curry
Tender 8 oz fillets of striped bass, simmered in a Panang curry sauce with creamy coconut milk and a touch of cream. Served with cooked quinoa and grilled okra.$28.00
- Salmon Rice Bowl
Healthy Salmon Rice is a delicious and nutritious dish featuring a grilled 7 oz salmon fillet topped with creamy avocado slices. It's served alongside brown rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and egg. Packed with healthy proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and lots of vitamins from the veggies, it's a tasty way to get your essential nutrients in one satisfying meal.$25.00
- Butter Shrimp & Scallop
Squid-ink spaghetti delicately cooked with butter and garlic, subtly enhanced by the sweetness of Thai chili paste. Paired with impeccably seared shrimp and scallops$27.00
- Jao Pra Ya Prawn
Jao Pra Ya Prawn features grilled river prawns coated in a tangy sauce made with garlic, lime, Thai chili, cilantro, and mint. Served with stir-fried glass noodles tossed in a ginger sauce that's both sweet and salty. It's a tasty dish with fresh flavors and a bit of a kick, perfect for anyone who loves seafood with a twist.$23.00
- Kao Soy
5 hours braised short ribs with fresh egg pasta pair with crisp rice noodle in Northern Thai style curry soup$25.00
- Basil Wagyu
Basil Wagyu is a mouthwatering dish featuring tender slices of Australian Wagyu beef stir-fried with aromatic basil, garlic, and a hint of Thai chili peppers. To elevate the flavors, we add a perfectly runny fried egg on top, creating a creamy contrast that complements the savory beef and fresh herbs. Served over fluffy jasmine rice, it's a flavorful combination that's sure to satisfy your taste buds.$23.00
- Tiger Cry$38.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice is a flavorful dish where jasmine rice is stir-fried with eggs, green onions, We've taken it up a notch by adding succulent Jumbo Lump crab meat, making every bite a mouthwatering treat. Drizzled with our special house brown sauce, it's a blend of savory goodness that you won't be able to resist.$24.00
- Vegan Rice Bowl$19.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice is a tasty Thai dish made by stir-frying rice with egg and curry powder. It's packed with sweet pineapple chunks, carrots, peas, plump raisins, and crunchy cashew nuts. Every bite is a delicious mix of savory and sweet flavors.$18.00
- Basil Fried Rice$16.00
- Drunken Noodle$16.00
- Pad C Ew$16.00
- Thai Basil$16.00
- Cashew Nuts$18.00
- Prik King$17.00
- Duck Curry$27.00
- Lamb Curry$28.00
- Yellow Curry$16.00
- Red Curry$16.00
- Green Curry$16.00
- Veggie Lover$16.00
- Padthai$16.00